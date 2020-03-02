OXFORD – Ole Miss closer Braden Forsyth has been named the SEC’s co-pitcher of the week.
A sophomore from Coldwater who pitched at Meridian Community College last year Forsyth shares the award with Georgia’s Cole Wilcox.
Forsyth earned three saves during the week, one against Southern Mississippi and two in back-to-back appearances against East Carolina and Indiana in the Keith LeClair Classic in Greenville, North Carolina.
For the week Forsyth totaled 3 1/3 innings with no runs on two hits with two walks and three strikeouts. He has four saves on the season.
Forsyth is the third Ole Miss player in three weeks to be honored by the SEC.