OXFORD • Ole Miss freshman tight end Damarcus Thomas suffered a severe injury at the Rebels’ practice on Monday.
It was described as potentially paralyzing as Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin shared the information with media shortly after noon in his regularly scheduled Zoom call.
Kiffin said from the time he was hit and laid on the ground that Thomas has experienced no movement or feeling in his body.
As medical personnel touched Thomas or applied pressure in different spots they would ask him if he felt anything, but the answer came back “no” each time.
That changed shortly before Thomas was placed on a helicopter and air lifted to Memphis for further testing and care. It was then that Thomas began to experience some feeling and movement.
Thomas’ family had been notified of the injury before Kiffin got on the Zoom call.
“I’ve got to answer questions and do my job, but nothing seems very important right now,” he said. “I’ve never been a part of anything like this personally. I’ve seen it on TV.”
Kiffin said the Rebels were a little more than half-way through practice when the injury occurred. Practice did not resume.
Ole Miss is off this week and faces South Carolina on Nov. 14 in Oxford.
A three-star recruit from Whatley, Alabama near Mobile, Thomas has played in each game mostly on special teams.
Thomas was ranked the No. 13 tight end and No. 13 overall recruit in Alabama by Rivals.com.
He helped Saraland High School to a 23-2 record of his last two high school seasons.
Thomas chose Ole Miss over Tennessee and a handful of Group of Five offers.
Kiffin answered a few football questions but was mostly subdued during the conference call.
‘Not something normal’
Four or five Ole Miss players were expected to take part in interviews Monday, but after running back Jerrion Ealy got few questions the call was ended by Ole Miss media relations.
“I don’t think there was any way to practice after seeing what we saw. Coaches want to get the reps, and all those things, but I could care less,” Kiffin said. “A player you recruited, any player, but one you recruited … This was not something normal.”