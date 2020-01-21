OXFORD – Ole Miss received a verbal commitment late Monday from Baltimore defensive end Demon Clowney.
The cousin of former South Carolina star Jadeveon Clowney who is currently with Seattle in the NFL.
Demon Clowney, a former LSU commitment, becomes the second four-star commitment – and the highest-rated – in the first signing class for new Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin.
Listed at 6-4, 224, Clowney is rated the No. 135 overall player and the No. 8 weak side defensive end on the 247Sports.com composite list.
His commitment jumped the Rebels from the No. 38 class to the No. 32 class and comes as a position of need.
Ole Miss is rebuilding on the defensive line after losing seniors Benito Jones, Josiah Coatney and Austrian Robinson.
Ole Miss signed two defensive linemen – tackle DeSanto Rollins and end Cedric Johnson – on the Dec. 18 early signing date. Both are three- star recruits.
The late signing date is Feb. 5.