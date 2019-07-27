Going into a season with a redshirt freshman as your No. 1 quarterback automatically puts that position in the spotlight.
At Ole Miss, it’s even more interesting given who’s around Matt Corral … three true freshmen.
It’s not like Corral, a gifted athlete, has beaten out a program veteran, a guy with a little more maturity at least as it relates to time on campus.
There’s a new offense being installed, so there’s some sense of “We’re all in this together.” So there would be a lot of new for an older guy too.
But the youth at the position is intriguing. Ole Miss coach Matt Luke will play a young quarterback not by choice but because it’s all he has.
How Corral handles things on Opening Day at Memphis remains to be seen.
With even younger players behind him it stands to reason that Corral, in his first college start, will not be on a short leash. It’s not like if the first couple of series don’t go well that Luke is going to inset a true freshman in the first quarter.
When there’s no quarterback competition the next hot question is who’s No. 2? That’s where the competition is for the Rebels with four-star signees Grant Tisdale and John Rhys Plumlee and three-star signee Kinkead Dent. The candidates are all true feshmen.
“I’ll let you know after fall camp. It will be a great competition. I thought Tisdale and Kinkead, they did a very good job in spring. You saw them get better. Now we have John Rhys Plumlee coming in who wasn’t there for spring practice. I think it will be a great competition,” Luke said.
Some speculation has had Plumlee playing defense, but Luke was adamant that will not be the case.
When asked about that in Hoover, Luke snuffed out that conversation quickly.
So as camp begins Thursday one of the biggest competitions will be who emerges as No. 2 behind Corral.
All these guys have a clean slate. Even though Plumlee missed the spring no one has a real experience edge.
Tisdale and Plumlee are considered dual threat quarterbacks, but Dent isn’t a stiff and showed an ability in the spring game to pick his spots and make big plays on the ground.