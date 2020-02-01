BATON ROUGE, La. • The curious junior season of Ole Miss guard Devontae Shuler took a welcoming turn earlier this week.
As coaches have sought scoring help for Breein Tyree the obvious choice was Shuler, and they’d hoped he’d take another step from his productive sophomore season.
He responded in a big way on Tuesday night with a career-high 26 points while going 6 for 10 from the floor in the Rebels’ 83-82 double overtime loss to No. 17 Auburn.
If he shoots that way today, the Rebels (10-10, 1-6 SEC) could be in position to win at league-leading No. 22 LSU (16-4, 7-0).
Tyree had been on a torrid run through the conference and began the week as the SEC’s leading scorer. Auburn made him the focal point of their defensive effort and held him to eight points before he fouled out with 5 minutes, 15 seconds remaining in regulation.
Shuler said he felt an obligation to score at a higher level.
“Breein had a couple of games where I wasn’t going,” Shuler said. “He made plays so it was just on me for me to attack more.”
Shuler, though, has struggled to string impactful offensive games together. He’d reached double figures just once in four games prior to Auburn.
His shooting percentages from all spots on the floor had declined from last year. Most perplexing has been the free-throw line where Shuler shot 82.3 percent last year but is under 60 percent now even after hitting 13 of 18 against Auburn.
Coaches had begun to encourage Shuler, a solid defender, more in other aspects of his game. Shuler turned in 56 steals last year, a school record for a sophomore.
Assistant coach Win Case pulled Shuler aside for a conversation.
“I had a chance to visit with Devontae a few days ago. I said, ‘Devontae, the most important thing, the thing that you have to do, is you have to understand your role on this team, and you’ve got to understand your head coach,” Case said. “The whole deal is you’ve got to be the best defensive guard in the SEC when we’re out there on the floor, every single time. You’ve got to be the best rebounding guard in the SEC.”
The Rebels would love to see Tyree and Shuler hitting shots at the same time against the SEC’s other Tigers as LSU honors legendary guard Pete Maravich today.
Ole Miss lost 80-76 to LSU in Oxford on Jan. 18. The Rebels had a six-point lead with 7:34 left in the game.
Case further challenged Shuler.
“Your role on this team is to be the quarterback, the heartbeat of your head coach. That’s the thing. You can’t get out of sync,” Case said. “If you understand that our team will take off.”