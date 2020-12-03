OXFORD – The Ole Miss women are hosting Kansas at 7:30 tonight as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
The teams have met twice before, but never in Oxford. The Rebels won both of those meetings – in the first round of the WNIT in 2006, and in the Aruba Sunshine Shootout in 1988.
Ole Miss (1-0) is coming off a 99-44 season-opening win against McNeese State on Monday. Snudda Collins led the way with 23 points and was one of five Rebels in double figures.
Kansas (2-0) has wins over Northern Colorado and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. The Jayhawks are led by sharpshooter Holly Kersgieter, who is averaging 19.0 points per game while shooting 8 of 12 from 3-point range.