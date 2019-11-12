OXFORD – The Ole Miss men’s basketball team is back in action tonight at 6:30 against Norfolk State at The Pavilion.
The Rebels (1-0) have not allowed 50 points in either of their two times on the floor. They defeated Mississippi College 69-43 in an exhibition last Monday and earned a 71-43 season-opening win over Arkansas State on Friday.
Junior guard Devontae Shuler and sophomore power forward KJ Buffen led the Rebels past the Red Wolves.
Shuler had 20 points on 7-for-11 shooting, and Buffen had 16 points and nine rebounds.
Norfolk State is 2-0 with wins over Greensboro College and Penn State Wilkes-Barre.
Competing in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) the Spartans are listed No. 297 in the KenPom.com power rankings.