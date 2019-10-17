MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala., - Yolett McPhee-McCuin experienced a lot of turnover before she ever coached her first game at Ole Miss last season.
McPhee-McCuin has even more fresh faces on her roster for Year 2 but believes this group of Rebels is one she can start building her program with after a 9-22 rookie campaign and just three conference wins.
“This would be a true Year 1 for me because last year when I got the job it was in complete turmoil,” McPhee-McCuin said. “I was just focused on giving those players a great experience. Now we have a better shot and have recruited some kids. I know who they are and I know what they’re about so we’re going to focus on laying a foundation this season.”
McPhee-McCuin’s message has resonated with the three returning players the Rebels have returning that played for her last year – Mimi Reid, Taylor Smith and Iyanela Kitchens.
“Foundation is our main thing this year, laying a foundation,” Reid said. “Now we’re putting the pieces together and we’re about action. It’s not just what we’re talking about, it’s what we’re doing. Every piece – whether it be academics or basketball – we’re putting into that foundation.”
Ole Miss has fifth-year senior guard Torri Lewis coming back after missing last season as well as junior guard Deja Cage, who had sat out after transferring from DePaul.
McPhee-McCuinn signed two junior college transfers in guard Valerie Nesbitt and 6-foot-5 forward Dominique Banks as well as four freshmen. She also used the transfer portal to reel in former Cincinnati center Andeija Puckett and former Georgia guard Donnetta Johnson, both of whom will have to sit out this season.
“We’re young but we’re coming along,” McPhee-McCuin said. “We have a lot of freshmen in there and one young lady that transferred in that’s going to help us a lot that had to sit out last year. Like any team that doesn’t have a lot of veterans, they’re just trying to figure out how to compete on a daily basis.”
McPhee-McCuin plans to continue building her program brick-by-brick and currently has two five-stars from ESPN’s Top 100 prospects in the country committed for 2020. Madison Scott, the nation’s No. 2 wing and No. 13 overall recruit, and guard Jacorriah Bracey, the No. 48 overall prospect, are committed to the Rebels along with three-star guards Silentianna Collins and Caitlin McGee.
“Recruiting is going fantastic,” McPhee-McCuin said. “Surprisingly, we’ve been able to make a lot of headway with the type of season that we had last year. One thing that I can sell is opportunity, playing time and a space for them to make an immediate impact as a freshman.”