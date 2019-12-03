OXFORD • Kermit Davis is hoping three hard workouts in two days will help the Rebels distance themselves from the highs and lows of a holiday trip before their next big challenge.
Ole Miss faces No. 24 Butler tonight at 6 at The Pavilion.
The Rebels picked up an important win for their NET Ranking with a 74-72 comeback against Penn State in the NIT Tip-Off in Brooklyn on Wednesday but two days later lost by 41 to Oklahoma State.
The Rebels returned to Oxford on Saturday and went through two workouts on Sunday.
“We went right back to work, watched our tape, every second of it. We were really physical both times, and they responded in a good way,” Davis said.
Butler (7-0) entered the rankings on Monday.
The Bulldogs defeated Missouri and Stanford in a neutral-site event in Kansas City last week. Butler is averaging just 9.4 turnovers per game, third-fewest in the nation.
The Bulldogs defeated Ole Miss 83-76 in Indianapolis last year.
Junior guard Breein Tyree leads Ole Miss (5-2) with 15.1 points a game.
Sophomores KJ Buffen and Blake Hinson are averaging 12.4 and 12.3 points.
Hinson has played three games since missing the first four for what was described as a blood abnormality.
The Rebels will be without starting forward Luis Rodriguez (foot fracture) for the next eight weeks.
“We have a good opportunity against a team that just got ranked, is undefeated, is going to contend for the Big East championship,” Davis said. “They have a chance to go win games in the (NCAA) tournament.”