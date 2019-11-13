Ole Miss defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre has been nominated for The Broyles Award, the sponsoring Broyles Foundation announced on Wednesday.
The award is named for former Arkansas coach and AD Frank Broyles and goes to the nation’s top assistant coach.
There are 41 nominations. Twenty-one of the 41 are defensive coordinators. The group will be culled to 15 semifinalists and five finalists.
MacIntyre has overseen a huge improvement in run defense for the Rebels who were ranked No. 116 in that NCAA category last season but are No. 26 this week.
MacIntyre won’t be the only Broyles Award nominee in the house on Saturday night in Oxford when top-ranked LSU visits Ole Miss. Tigers passing game coordinator Joe Brady is also a nominee.