The Ole Miss-Mississippi State series, won 2-1 by the Bulldogs played, to big crowds over the weekend and on Monday produced two SEC weekly honorees.
Ole Miss left-hander Doug Nikhazy was named pitcher of the week, and MSU reliever Landon Sims was named newcomer of the week.
A junior from Winderemere, Florida, Nikhazy threw the Rebels’ first nine-inning complete game in seven years in 9-0 one-hitter on Saturday.
It was the Rebels’ first one-hitter in 20 years.
Nikhazy tied a career-high with 12 strikeouts.
Nikhazy was making his fourth start since missing two games with a pulled muscle in his chest. He’s 4-1 with a 1.86 ERA in 38 2/3 innings on the season.
A sophomore from Cumming, Georgia, Sims saved both MSU wins in the series allowing just one hit on the weekend. He pitched two innings Friday and one inning Sunday.