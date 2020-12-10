OXFORD – Ole Miss had its long-awaited season opener Thursday night and looked like a team with a handful of games under its belt.
The Rebels shot 50 percent and forced 16 turnovers in the first half en route to an 80-45 win over Jackson State before a socially distanced gathering of 1,804 at The Pavilion.
Jackson State (0-2) played for the second time this week after an 82-59 loss at Mississippi State Tuesday.
With lots of new pieces to his third Rebels team Kermit Davis started Oxford native Jarkel Joiner, a transfer from Cal-State Bakersfield, and four players who returned from last year’s 15-17 team.
When the dust settled it was an old veteran, senior point guard Devontae Shuler, who led the Rebels with 23 points on 9 for 10 shooting in 23 minutes. He was 5 for 5 from 3-point range.
“We sat back and waited, watched a couple of teams on TV. Coach prepared us mentally and physically to come out and get stops and score baskets,” Shuler said.
Davis substituted freely and had played 11 different players before the game was 8 minutes old.
Junior KJ Buffen made the substitution call easy for Davis by picking up his second foul and going to the bench with 17 minutes, 21 seconds left in the first half.
“We waited a long time. It was fun to watch those guys play,” Davis said. “I liked our effort defensively. We had some rough spots, but that’s part of it. The strength of our team is depth, and that will continue to develop.”
Arizona State graduate transfer Romello White came off the bench and played 13 minutes in the first half, seven more than starter Khadim Sy.
White had eight points, and Shuler, a preseason second-team All-SEC choice, had 13 as Ole Miss (1-0) raced to a 41-12 halftime lead.
Sy finished with 11 points, White with eight and a team-high six rebounds.
Jackson State outrebounded Ole Miss 19-18 in the first half. The Rebels would likely have flipped that category had they not ended 16 Tigers’ possessions with a turnover.
Ole Miss (1-0) finished minus-4 on the glass.
Jackson State shot 30 percent.
The Tigers didn’t reach the 20-point mark until the 13:50 mark of the second half but scored 18 points in the game’s last 7:56.
Davis would like to have seen the Rebels close better.
“The last four or five minutes were not very good. That last group got beat 11-1. I would have taken them out, but that would have been a disservice to Jackson State,” Davis said.