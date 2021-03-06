OXFORD – In his final Ole Miss home game Devontae Shuler’s teammates gave him a parting gift.
It was the gift of productivity.
Shuler struggled with foul trouble, but Jarkel Joiner and Matthew Murrell hit big shots, and the Rebels defeated Vanderbilt 56-46 before 2,017 fans at The Pavilion Saturday night.
Ole Miss (15-10, 10-8 SEC) will be either the fifth or sixth seed in this week’s SEC Tournament depending on the outcome of Sunday’s Florida-Tennessee game.
The Rebels found a way to win in spite of missing starting power forward KJ Buffen for the entire second half. Buffen, who was injured late in the first half, is expected to be available in the days ahead.
Just a week ago Vanderbilt dealt a big blow to the Rebels’ NCAA Tournament hopes with a 75-70 win in Nashville.
This time, even with the return of the Commodores’ best player Scottie Pippen Jr., the Rebels held Vanderbilt to 37 percent 3-point shooting, 27 percent from 3-point range.
The Rebels used that defense to spur a 17-3 run that was night lightning quick but slow and methodical over 8 minutes, 48 seconds. That helped the Rebels’ lead peak at 49-24 after an Austin Crowley 3-pointer with 11:09 to play.
“That period of time was about as good as we’ve guarded all year long,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said.
Joiner hit mid-range shots as the Rebels built their lead. He finished with a team-high 15 points.
Murrell had eight points, four rebounds and two steals. Once resulted in a four-point swing in the first half as Ole Miss built a 12-point lead the break. Murrell sprinted down the floor and caught a Vanderbilt player heading for a break-away dunk. He stole the ball from behind then passed to Shuler who knocked down a mid-range jumper.
Shuler had five points in 16 minutes in his final home game. Romello White, the graduate transfer from Arizona State, had 11 points and four rebounds in his Ole Miss finale.
“We know how much a leader Devontae is, how much he brings to the court,” White said. “We had to step up for him.”
The Rebels had success mixing their 2-3 zone, man defense and 1-3-1 trap. They held the lead for almost 32 minutes.
Pippen had 36 points Thursday night when the Commodores won at Cincinnati. He had seven against Ole Miss.
Part of the Rebels’ plan was to make sure their ball-screen defense kept up with Pippen and his mates.
“Last game (against Vanderbilt) our energy wasn’t as great as it should be,” White said. “Coach emphasized interrupting them and messing with them on the ball screens. We knew what we had to do.”