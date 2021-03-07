OXFORD – It had been a long-ball kind of day for No. 4 Ole Miss until the bottom of the ninth.
Justin Bench singled and scored from second when Hayden Dunhurst singled through the right side as the Rebels swept Belmont with an 8-7 walk-off win before 5,773 fans at Swayze Field.
Ole Miss had just five hits before the two ninth-inning singles. Four of those hits were home runs, two by senior captain Tim Elko.
The other was a Ben Van Cleve double in the sixth.
Elko’s three-run blast in the seventh seemed to put the Rebels (10-2) on cruise control with a 7-4 lead, but the Bruins (3-5) started the top of the ninth with back-to-back walks from Braden Forsyth. Then they stayed alive with two hits against Taylor Broadway who also hit a batter.
Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco was glad to see Dunhurst come through.
“That’s where you want to be in the bottom of the ninth, you want your best hitter at the plate, your three-hole guy. We were pretty comfortable that he was going to move it somewhere,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. “We’re proud of the growth he’s made as a hitter. It was a tough position for (Belmont) to put themselves in with Hayden batting and one out.”
It’s the fifth-straight win for the Rebels (10-2) and their first series victory of the season. They opened with three wins against three Texas teams then lost twice to Central Florida last weekend.
Bench and Elko had home runs in the Ole Miss first, Kevin Graham in the second.
Elko was 2 for 4 Sunday to cap off a monster week in which he hit .588 with five home runs and 13 RBIs in five games. He was 7 for 10 in the Belmont series.
“I’m just feeling locked in. See ball, hit ball and not try to do too much, just put good swings on balls,” Elko said.
Broadway looked locked in Saturday when he struck out four in two hitless, scoreless innings to get the win after Graham’s solo home run gave the Rebels a 4-3 lead in the eighth.
Sunday in the top of the ninth Broadway worked ahead of hitters with his low 90s fastballs and was twice within a strike of ending the game only to before giving up hits to Brodey Eaton and Jack Capobianco, the latter scoring two runs to send the game to the bottom of the ninth at 7-all.
“His two outings, he pitched basically three innings in 24 hours, not that it’s too much, but the pressure, and the pitches he had to make in the eighth yesterday with a tie score then the ninth with a one-run lead. How many pitches did he have to make with the winning run at the plate?” Ole Miss coach Mike BIanco asked. “That’s tough to do. I thought he pitched really well.”