As signing day nears Ole Miss remains in the conversation in the peculiar recruiting of five-star running back Zach Evans of Houston, Texas.
Evans went as far as to sign a letter of intent with Georgia in the early signing period only to seek and be granted his release and reopen his recruitment.
Evans visited Ole Miss a couple of weeks ago, but there remained a lot of buzz around him to land at Georgia. Now that buzz has lessened, and interest toward Evans from other big name programs in the Southeast may be falling off too.
Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports.com has described Ole Miss as “pushing” to land Evans.
In keeping with the fluid nature of the Evans recruitment some familiar with it have said it’s possible, perhaps likely, that he doesn’t sign on Wednesday and possible still that he could land in the Pac-12, a place he’s previously shown little interest.
Ole Miss hosted a handful of recruits this weekend including four-star wide receiver Malachi Wideman, who Rebels coach Lane Kiffin hopes to flip from Florida State, and three-star cornerback Daran Branch of Amite, La.
Tall and rangy at 6-foot-2, Branch previously committed to Matt Luke and his staff at Ole Miss, but Georgia has shown great interest in him down the stretch.
Branch visited Georgia last week.