Thumbs Up
Freshman quarterback John Rhys Plumlee was contained in the run game but had his best SEC passing game. Backup QB Matt Corral was productive off the bench. Receivers made plays downfield. OLB Sam Williams had six tackles, three tackles for loss.
Thumbs Down
In spite of mistakes and flaws throughout the game Ole Miss was in position to win … until Elijah Moore’s unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after a potential game-tying touchdown catch.
Keys To Victory
(Reviewing the GameDay scouting report)
Halt Hill
MSU running back Kylin Hill had 127 rushing yards, most of that in the first half. The Rebels allowed Hill to set the tone and seemed to be playing catch-up even when the game was tied.
Rise up in the secondary
The Bulldogs had only 108 passing yards, but they didn’t try hard either. Garrett Shrader was 10-for-14 passing, a 71.4 percent success rate that was well above his 56.1 season average. As they have been most of the season, opposing receivers were open in the Ole Miss secondary.
Play with anger
The young Rebels didn’t seem to have the focus and intensity that the rivalry requires.
MVP
Matt Corral. The forgotten quarterback, one who will likely transfer, almost wrote a magical piece of Egg Bowl history, but the Rebels couldn’t complete the comeback after his touchdown pass with 4 seconds left.
Bottom Line
The Egg Bowl proved a long-held theory that says when teams are evenly matched the one that makes the fewest mistakes wins. The Rebels stopped their own drives with three turnovers, two of them on the MSU end of the field, one inside the 10. Those loom large in a one-point loss.