Ole Miss will try to snap a three-game losing streak tonight, but will have to pick up a road win to do it.
The Rebels were 5-4 in SEC road games last year and nearly added a sixth win in a 90-86 overtime loss at Florida – which is where they’ll play tonight.
Ole Miss and Florida air at 6 on ESPN2. Florida coach Mike White, the former Ole Miss player and assistant, is seeking his 100th win with the Gators.
The Gators (10-5, 2-1 SEC) have beaten Alabama – in double overtime at home – and South Carolina but are coming off a 91-75 loss at Missouri.
The Tigers shot 61.5 percent from the floor, 63.2 percent from 3-point range with 12 makes in 19 attempts.
The Gators shot just 38.5 percent.
Missouri crowded graduate transfer Kerry Blackshear Jr., an 1,100-point scorer at Virginia Tech before joining the Gators.
Athletic at 6-foot-10, Blackshear was 2-for-5 from 3-point range and 10-for-11 from the free throw line.
Davis would like to see more from his own post transfer, 6-10 Khadim Sy.
“We’re having a hard time scoring around the goal. Dream’s having a real hard time catching the ball and finishing down there,” he said.
With Sy struggling, Davis chose to play smaller in the Rebels’ 76-72 home loss to Arkansas on Saturday.
Moving Blake Hinson to the 4 and KJ Buffen to the 5 helped the Rebels move the ball and shoot better, at least for a time, Davis said.
“It gave us a little more mobility. That’s what we needed,” he said.
Blackshear leads the Gators with 15.1 points a game while shooting 45.5 percent from the floor.
The Gators have four other players averaging at least 9.3 points, balance Davis would like to see from his own team which has been reliant on senior guard Breein Tyree of late. Tyree had 26 points at Texas A&M last week, 27 against Arkansas.
Hinson had 13 points against the Razorbacks, Buffen 12 and Shuler 10, but when Arkansas successfully denied Tyree the ball down the stretch the Rebels struggled.
Adding to the struggle are injuries to Luis Rodriguez and Bryce Williams, limiting Davis to a three-player bench that totaled two points.
Williams is expected to play tonight.
“It’s basketball. You need four or five guys that can get 8, 10, 12, 14 points. We’ve been in a situation where guys have gotten great looks but can’t make them. For a little part of the game our offense looked better,” Davis said.