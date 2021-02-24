OXFORD – Sophomore Drew McDaniel was perfect through three innings, and Kevin Graham had three hits as Ole Miss won its first home game as the nation’s No. 1-ranked team.
McDaniel, a highly recruited freshman who had limited opportunities in 2020, went 4 1/3 innings with two hits allowed as The Rebels defeated Arkansas State 12-1 at Swayze Field.
Ole Miss (4-0) is at home this weekend against Central Florida.
One hit against McDaniel was a solo home run by Liam Hicks in the fourth. He walked one and struck out eight.
“I had a blast. It helped that I started most of the fall and all spring,” said McDaniel who pitched one inning in the season-opening trip to Texas. “I knew the approach to it from the beginning. It felt just how it did in the spring.”
Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco used pitchers Jackson Kimbrell, Cody Adcock, Wes Burton and Tyler Myers behind McDaniel. The five pitchers combined to register 18 strikeouts.
Kevin Graham had three hits, freshman TJ McCants two, and Cael Baker and John Rhys Plumlee hit home runs as part of an 11-hit attack.
McCants started at second base in place of sophomore Peyton Chatagnier, this week’s SEC baseball co-player of the week. Chatagnier is expected to be out for a couple of weeks with a hamstring injury.
Arkansas State (0-1) committed four errors leading to four unearned runs.
“It’s hard to argue when you score 12 runs. They opened up the door for us early on with some errors. We weren’t as efficient in the first few innings,” Bianco said. “That’s going to happen.”