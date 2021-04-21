OXFORD – Ole Miss has announced the signing of Duke transfer Jaemyn Brakefield, finalizing a move that had been widely speculated.
Brakefield, who lived for a time in Jackson before playing high school ball at Huntington (West Virginia) Prep School, was ranked the No. 42 player, the No. 6 power forward on the 247Sports composite list before signing with Duke in the recruiting class of 2020.
He averaged 3.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 12.4 minutes as a freshman with the Blue Devils.
Brakefield was heavily involved with Ole Miss — and many others — in his recruiting out of high school.
"Jaemyn has been a top priority for us since our arrival in Oxford three years ago," Davis said in a news release. "We love his size, versatility, athleticism and skill set as a player. Jaemyn can stretch the floor from three as well, and he is an excellent playmaker for a 6-foot-9, 220-pound athlete. His high character also makes him an outstanding teammate. Our Ole Miss fan base will have fun watching him and the rest of this class."
Brakefield is the third transfer in the Ole Miss signing class joining center Nysier Brooks of Miami and guard Tye Fagan of Georgia.
The class also includes high school guards Daeshun Ruffin, Grant Slatten and James White and forward Eric Van Der Heijden.