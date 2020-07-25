OXFORD – Football season, tough and unclear, just got tougher for Ole Miss which has announced the indefinite suspension of defensive end/linebacker Sam Williams.
Williams, the former Northeast Community College All-American was arrested Friday and booked into the Lafayette County jail at 9:39 a.m. He bonded out Friday at 2:42 p.m.
An official with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday said no further information would be provided before Monday.
The Jackson Clarion-Ledger has reported the charge is sexual battery.
Ole Miss announced Williams’ suspension in a statement which was attributed only to “Ole Miss Football.”
The statement said, “We have suspended Sam Williams indefinitely from all team activities. We take these charges very seriously and will allow the legal system to run its course before making further determinations on his status in our program.”
A native of Montgomery, Alabama, Williams notched 9 ½ tackles for loss and six sacks last year, his first with the program.
He led the nation’s junior colleges with 17 ½ sacks in 2018 and was named the state’s top juco defensive lineman.