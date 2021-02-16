Ole Miss forward Madison Scott has been named SEC women’s basketball freshman of the week for the third-straight week and the fifth time this season.
Only two other players in SEC history have won freshman of the week honors more.
Last week Scott had 11 points and 10 rebounds in the Rebels’ 67-62 win at Alabama, her third double-double of the season.
The Rebels’ Sunday game against Mississippi State was postponed because of weather concerns.
Ole Miss is scheduled to play Thursday at No. 18 Arkansas.