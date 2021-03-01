Rinse and repeat.
Ole Miss forward Madison Scott is the SEC’s freshman of the week for women’s basketball, the sixth time she’s been so recognized by the conference.
Only two other players have won the award as many times.
Scott averaged 7.0 points and 6.5 rebounds as the Rebels split games against No. 5 South Carolina and No. 17 Kentucky last week.
She had 12 points and 10 rebounds in the Rebels’ 73-69 win against the Wildcats Sunday, her fifth double-double of the season.
The Rebels take on Arkansas in the SEC Tournament Thursday.