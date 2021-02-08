OXFORD – Ole Miss senior guard Devontae Shuler has been named co-player of the week in the SEC.
Shuler had 15 points – including a key 3-pointer with less than 5 minutes to play – and seven rebounds in the Rebels’ 56-54 win over No. 11 Tennessee last Tuesday.
He followed that up on Saturday with a season-high 26 points including the game-winner in an 86-84 overtime victory at Auburn.
The winning shot dropped through with less than 1 second on the clock.
Shuler was 4 for 10 from 3-point range against Auburn and scored 23 points in the second half.
It’s the first SEC player of the week honor in Shuler’s career.
He shares it with Missouri guard Dru Smith.
Shuler and Smith will oppose one another Wednesday night at 8 when No. 10 Missouri visits Ole Miss.