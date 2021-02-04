OXFORD – Finally, the Ole Miss women had the goods at the finish.
After watching late leads slip away at No. 20 Tennessee and at LSU last week, the Rebels forced missed by No. 14 Kentucky on eight of the Wildcats’ last nine offensive possessions and won 72-60 at The Pavilion Thursday night.
The win ended a six-game losing streak for Ole Miss.
The Rebels took the lead on a MiMi Reid 3-pointer with 3 minutes, 8 seconds left in the first quarter and did not trail again.
Ole Miss led by 13 at halftime and kept the Wildcats at arm’s length pushing the lead to 13 again at 72-59 with 1:09 left.
Changing defenses in the fourth quarter frustrated Kentucky, Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said.
"Really, I think our defense has been superb in the last five games. What’s been killing us has been our live-ball turnovers and those not giving us a chance to get back and play," McPhee-McCuin said.
Kentucky was five points back at 55-50 after a 3-pointer by Rhyne Howard with 9:09 remaining.
Reid hit four free throws in the final minute and finished with 14 points, one of three Ole Miss players in double figures.
"We have been talking about finishing. We put together 40 minutes. We knew we were close. We had put together 25 minutes and then at LSU 39 minutes," McPhee-McCuin said.
Center Shakira Austin led the way with a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Donnetta Johnson added 12 points, four assists and two steals.
The Rebels were plus-15 on the glass and scored 42 points in the paint.
Ole Miss had 28 turnovers at LSU but cut that number in half against Kentucky.
The Rebels are off Sunday and play at Alabama Feb. 11.
"We can all agree we played 40 minutes tonight," Austin said. "This is what happens when we show up."