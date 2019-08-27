So the Alex Givens will play thing is beginning to look real for Ole Miss.
During six media-viewable practice periods Tuesday Givens, a fifth-year senior, was not in a green no-contact jersey for the first time this month.
He was taking first-team reps at right tackle where he has made 17 of his 24 career starts.
Bryce Mathews had been starting at right tackle. He was taking second-team reps Tuesday.
After having a surgical procedure on his back in mid-July it looks like Givens will go, assuming he reponds well to his return to practice and continues to progress Wednesday. That's huge for Ole Miss' depth. Givens is an experienced, quality player. You don't know how effective he'll be in his first game back, whether he'll line up and mash, that sort of thing.
This team, though, was about to try and get through a game with six offensive linemen. I'm just not sold that there's enough trust right now in Jalen Cunningham or Chandler Tuitt -- who is still recovering from a wrist injury -- to have more than a minimal role. There seems to be a belief that freshman Nick Broeker is ready.
Mathews, most likely, was going to sub some at guard even if he did start at tackle. Just a guess.
The question now is how many snaps will Givens be able to play?
Any help is welcome.