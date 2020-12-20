OXFORD – Lane Kiffin’s debut season as Ole Miss coach will end with the Rebels’ first trip to the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Florida.
The Rebels (4-5) will face Indiana (6-1) at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 2. The game will kick off at 11:30 a.m. and will air on ABC.
The Hoosiers are coached by Tom Allen, who coached linebackers and special teams at Ole Miss under Hugh Freeze from 2012-2014.
Outback Bowl officials have not released specifics of their limited seating plan.
The Ole Miss news release says the school will have no tickets for sale and directs fans to OutbackBowl.com for more information.
Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter called the Outback Bowl a "marquee game."
"There is a strong Ole Miss alumni base in Florida, and this trip offers a great opportunity to join the Rebel family in the Sunshine State. It also provides a chance to compete in one of the most fertile recruiting grounds in the country," Carter said in the release.
It's a return to Florida for Kiffin, who coached for three seasons at Florida Atlantic before being named Ole Miss coach last December.
Also, Kiffin's father, Monte Kiffin, was defensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1996-2008.
"Tampa is a special place for our family. My parents spent many years there, and I attended a number of games in the Big Sombrero when I was younger. It will be great to be back in the Bay."
Kiffin called the Outback Bowl invite a step in program-building with the Rebels.
"Taking this team to a bowl game is a good first step in our progression toward building a championship program," he said. "We look forward to representing our university on this national stage against a top-10 opponent."
Indiana has wins over ranked opponents Penn State, Michigan and Wisconsin. Its lone loss was 42-35 to No. 3 Ohio State on Nov. 21.
The Hoosiers are No. 1 in the Big 10 in turnover margin and lead the nation in red zone defense.
Ole Miss last reached a bowl following the 2015 season when they defeated Oklahoma State 48-20 in the Sugar Bowl.
The Rebels last played in a Florida bowl game following the 1990 season when the lost to Michigan 35-3 in the Gator Bowl.