OXFORD – The homecoming wasn’t successful for Anthony Boone, but his alma mater didn’t run him out of the house either.
A Rebels star under former coach Rob Evans, Boone’s Central Arkansas team struggled in the paint as Ole Miss won it’s third-straight game, 68-54, before a socially distanced gathering at The Pavilion Monday night.
The Rebels (3-0) will play their fourth game in seven days Wednesday when they go on the road for the first time, facing coach Kermit Davis’ former team, Middle Tennessee State, in Murfreesboro.
Ole Miss shot just 33.8 percent on the night but off-set that quickness and hands in the passing lanes in the first half. The energy waned a bit later in the game.
The Rebels forced 22 turnovers leading to 27 points, much of that in the first half.
The Bears (0-5) were often forced to settle for 3-point shots, and that wasn’t always bad.
The occasional 3-pointer by UCA kept Ole Miss from extending the lead early, and Rylan Bergersen’s shot in the final seconds had the Bears within 12 at 35-23 at halftime.
Devontae Shuler led Ole Miss with 20 points and was 2 for 5 from 3-point range, but the rest of the Rebels were just 2 for 20 behind the arc.
Shuler says the poor shooting is about new guys, specifically transfer Jarkel Joiner and freshman Matthew Murrell, getting acclimated to new surroundings.
“We hit shots in practice. They’re going to make shots eventually. I won’t say it’s nervous, but I think they’re thinking too much before they shoot the ball,” Shuler said.
The Rebels were unable to shoot the Bears out of their zone defense early in the second half but were able to work it inside and scored eight early points from the free throw line.
Ole Miss was 20 for 26 from the free throw line including 16 for 20 in the second half.
UCA point guard Deandre Jones picked up three fouls in the first half and fouled out 5 ½ minutes into the second half.
It seemed like a good time for Ole Miss to widen a 49-30 lead, but the Rebels seemed to relax in the paint. UCA scored buckets down low on consecutive trips, and Davis called a timeout with 13 minutes, 35 seconds remaining.
The Rebels, though, couldn’t find the consistency necessary to go on a run.
There were a couple of short jumpers from K.J. Buffen and a 3-pointer from Matthew Murrell, enough to stay a safe distance from the Bears but not enough to run away.
The 54 points were the fewest scored by UCA this season. The Bears scored 75 in a 25-point loss to Arkansas on Saturday.
“Our biggest thing is shooting the ball on the perimeter. We’ll stay aggressive, it’s all we can do,” Davis said. “I love our team defensively. Our problem is not the 54. It’s the 68, and we’ve got to fix that.”