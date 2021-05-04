OXFORD – No. 9 Ole Miss defeated Arkansas State 15-12 in area college baseball action at Swayze Field Tuesday night.
It was the second meeting between the Rebels and Red Wolves this season. Ole Miss won 12-1 on Feb. 24 also in Oxford.
The Rebels had Tuesday’s game seemingly in hand before Arkansas State erased most of an 11-2 deficit with eight sixth-inning runs against relievers Mitch Murrell and Braden Forsyth.
Ole Miss (32-12) pushed the lead out again, and relievers Tyler Myers and Derek Diamond got the final outs but not before the Red Wolves brought the tying run to the plate with one out in the ninth.
Arkansas State had four home runs on the night.
The Rebels had 17 hits led by Ben Van Cleve with four and Peyton Chatagnier and Justin Bench with three.
Ole Miss returns to play Friday at Texas A&M.