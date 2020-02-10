OXFORD – Ole Miss guard Breein Tyree has been named SEC player of the week.
The Rebels’ lone senior averaged 30.5 points as Ole Miss posted wins over South Carolina and Florida last week.
Tyree shot 52.5 percent from the floor (21 of 40) and 63.6 percent from 3-point range (7 of 11).
Tyree had a career-high 38 points against South Carolina and added 23 against Florida.
Against the Gators he was 3 for 4 from 3-point range in the second half as the Rebels pulled away.
Tyree is third in the SEC in scoring at 19.0 points a game and leads the league in conference play at 22.8 per game.
It’s the second time in his career that Tyree has been named the SEC’s player of the week.