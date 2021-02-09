FULTON – Shannon is all about the quickness.
The Red Raiders turned a tight game into a stroll, pulling away in the fourth quarter to beat Mooreville, 65-49, in the first round of the Division 2-4A tournament at ICC on Tuesday.
Shannon (13-10) did it by doing what it does best: creating turnovers and getting to the rim. A 42-37 lead after three quarters swelled to 52-37 less than four minutes into the fourth.
“We picked up the defensive intensity there in the fourth more than we had been,” Shannon coach Cedric Brim said.
Mooreville (8-19) had nearly erased a nine-point deficit in the third quarter. The Troopers got as close as 32-30.
Dathan Timms sparked the rally, scoring nine of his game-high 22 points in the quarter.
But Shannon came out on fire in the fourth. Skylar Medcalf had a layup and a jumper, and Tyson Blanch had a steal and layup to help widen the margin.
“Beginning of the fourth quarter, Skylar Medcalf told us that he wasn’t trying to go home,” junior Devin Hodges said. “He didn’t want to end the season early, so we just dug deep.”
Hodges led Shannon with 14 points on 7-of-12 shooting. Six of his field goals were at the rim, including a fast-break dunk to make it a 56-40 game with 3:55 left.
Jackson Harris had 11 points, while Medcalf and Jaylon Bowen had 10 apiece. The Red Raiders gave Mooreville’s defense fits all night with their ability to drive the lane.
“That’s our offense, attacking the basket,” Brim said. “We want to go inside-out first. If we can get to the basket and get some layups and get some nice shots in the paint, that’s a plus for us.”
Will Austin scored 15 for Mooreville, which shot 17 of 46 (37%) from the field. Shannon made 32 of 56 (57.1%).
Shannon will face Itawamba AHS on Wednesday in the tournament semifinals.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Harris hit a jump shot with 3 seconds left in the third quarter to kick off a 12-0 Shannon run.
Point Maker: Timms made 8 of 14 field goals, including 2 of 4 from 3-point range.
Talking Point: “It’s what we’re capable of, but at times we get away from ourselves. We just got back to us.” – Hodges