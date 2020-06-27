Nickey Browning wasn’t sure how he was going to get through last Sunday with very little pitching, but his resilient team found a way to pull through.
His Pontotoc Red Sox went on to defeat both Mountain Home and Russellville 6-3 to claim their third-straight Twin Lakes Classic held in Mountain Home, Arkansas.
“I was proud of our kids,” said Browning. “We are a really young team that played really hard. The teams that were in it were pretty good. I knew we would have to play pretty good to win it.”
The Red Sox jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the championship game against Russellville, highlighted by a two-run blast from Peco Townsend in the bottom of the fourth.
Micah Johnston’s performance on the mound gave Pontotoc five innings of zeros on the scoreboard, and he struck out three. Johnston also picked up the save in the win over Mountain Home in the semifinals earlier that day.
Formidable Micah
“Johnston pitched really well. He’s a guy I can throw seven innings, I can throw in the middle or at the end,” said Browning. “I usually bring him in to close, but we aren’t afraid to throw him against anybody or in any situation.”
After Johnston exited the game, Pontotoc slid through the sixth unscathed but ran into trouble in the seventh, giving up three runs and allowing two more on base when McGreger Lee came in needing two outs.
“At that point, we were out of pitching so we kind of pieced it together,” Browning said. “McGreger Lee came in and got the final two outs for us, and that was huge for us.”
The win over Russellville avenged a 2-0 loss to the Pirates in pool play last Saturday, where Pontotoc left the bases loaded twice.
Caleb Hobson, a 2020 senior from Pontotoc, was named the tournament’s MVP after four multi-hit games out of the five played. Hobson went 2 for 4 with an RBI in the championship game.
The Red Sox were scheduled to return to action on Friday as they traveled back to Arkansas – this time in Paragould, where they will square off with Russellville yet again.
“I’m sure they will be ready for us,” Browning said with a laugh. “We will be a little short-handed with three players graduating on Friday, but we are going to give it our best shot.”