Blue Mountain College has hired Saltillo High School’s Matthew Reeder to lead its new women’s soccer program, which will begin play in the 2021-22 season.
A graduate of Blue Mountain, Reeder began his coaching career at Saltillo in 2012 and compiled a 163-80-4 record as the Tigers’ boys and girls coach.
“It has always been a dream of mine to become a college coach,” Reeder said. “I’m thrilled I’m getting the opportunity for a school that is very close to my heart.”
The New Albany native led Saltillo to the 2018 5A boys state championship, winning coach of the year honors from the Journal and Clarion Ledger.
“We want to strive to be competitive quickly and lay the groundwork for a solid program that fosters growth both athletically and spiritually,” Reeder said. “I want to instill the idea that winning is not the exclusive goal, but to understand that by increasing knowledge of the game and improving team and individual skill levels, winning will be an important result.”
Reeder will remain at Saltillo in the upcoming school year while recruiting for the Toppers, who will compete against some of the top talent in the nation inside the Southern States Athletic Conference, including 2018 national champion William Carey.
“We are extremely proud to land a winner and former graduate like Matthew Reeder to lead our women’s soccer program,” Blue Mountain athletics director Will Lowrey said. “We are convinced he will build a championship program on the field along with high integrity and academic achievement.”