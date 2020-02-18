RIPLEY • Ripley suffered a setback last week to Corinth in the Division 1-4A Tournament finals, their first loss in almost three months.
But the Tigers (27-3) quickly refocused and it showed Tuesday night in a 51-41 win over Yazoo City in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
“I thought we were locked in,” said Ripley head coach Adam Kirk. “We have a lot of seniors. I thought they defended first and then we shared the ball. That’s something I didn’t feel like we did the other night.”
The Tigers made a statement early in the first quarter jumping out to a 17-3 lead behind the three-point shooting of Asa Howard and Jesus Ruedas. The duo combined for three treys and sophomore LaTrell Vance ended the period with a personal 5-0 run.
The onslaught carried over into the second quarter as Ruedas buried his third triple of the first half a minute into the second for a 15-point lead. Vance hit his first three followed by a steal and layup from Cam Rucker at the buzzer for a 29-10 halftime lead.
“The big thing was we didn’t settle,” claimed Kirk on the offense in the first half. “They were pretty good shots. They were shots that we want our guys taking. We moved the ball well against their 2-3 zone.”
Ripley built a 20-point lead to start the fourth quarter on a layup from T.J. Storey at the 6:43 mark. From there, the Tigers committed 10-straight turnovers as the Indians cranked up their defense. Yazoo City took Ripley’s mistakes and turned it into an 11-0 run to pull within nine with 3:24 to play.
After a timeout, Ruedas came away with a steal and took it the other way for a layup that sealed the game. Ruedas finished with a team-high 17 points.
Yazoo City’s Jaquarrious Collum led all scorers with 20 points. Asa Howard added 13 points for the Tigers.
Ripley will travel to Choctaw Central on Saturday in the second round. The Tigers defeated the Warriors 62-51 back on Jan. 18.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: The Tigers opened the game on a 10-0 run and never looked back.
Point Maker: Ruedas scored a team-high 17 points, hitting 3-of-4 from three-point range and 4 for 4 from the charity stripe.
Talking Point: “They are us. They are scrappy and play extremely hard. They haven’t forgotten that loss, I promise you that. We expect to get their best shot.” – Kirk, discussing Choctaw Central.