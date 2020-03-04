JACKSON – Playing in unfamiliar confines, Houston’s boys never settled in during Wednesday’s MHSAA Class 3A semifinal at the Mississippi Coliseum.
Reigning state champ Velma Jackson, which is well-acquainted with the Big House, looked right at home in cruising to a 61-44 win. The Falcons will now face St. Andrew’s in the 3A title game at Ole Miss on Saturday.
This was Houston’s first trip to Jackson since 1993, and it was a struggle from the opening tip. The Hilltoppers (22-11) shot just 28.6% from the field and missed all 11 of their 3-point attempts.
Velma Jackson (29-5) shot 51% from the floor.
“I know we’ve shot in (Humphrey Coliseum) and ICC and all those places, but it’s different because it’s a little bit darker in here,” Houston coach Chris Pettit said. “We just couldn’t score.”
Houston even had trouble getting layups to go down, but it kept things close in the first half with solid defense. Velma Jackson led 24-17 at the break.
“I said at halftime, ‘Guys, they’ve got 24. Hold them to that again and we can win this game. We’ve just got to put some points on the board,’” Pettit said.
Alas, the third quarter proved to be a turning point. Houston committed six of its 16 turnovers during the third, and Velma Jackson scored eight fast-break points.
Entering the fourth, the Falcons led 44-27.
“We played pretty good defense the third quarter, got us going, got a couple of easy baskets,” Velma Jackson coach Chris Love said. “That helped us out a lot right there.”
Also a big help was Jordan Harvey, who had 10 points, eight rebounds and five blocks off the bench.
Joshua Lee led the Falcons with 16 points.
Shemar Crawford tried his hardest to keep Houston in it, scoring a game-high 23 points. But no other Hilltoppers reached double digits.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: During a 10-0 run early in the third quarter, Velma Jackson scored all five buckets on layups, including three on the fast break.
Point Maker: Crawford shot 7 of 19 from the field and 9 of 12 from the free throw line.
Talking Point: “They have a real good team, and I think they’ll be back next year, because they’re not losing much. They’re a very tough team, they don’t quit, well-coached.” – Love, on Houston