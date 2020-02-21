HOUSTON • Kossuth’s girls shoot a lot of free throws in practice, and it paid off Friday night.
The reigning Class 3A state champs scored nearly half their points at the line in a 60-47 win over Houston in a second-round playoff game.
The Lady Aggies (24-6), ranked No. 8 by the Daily Journal, made 27 of 38 at the charity stripe. They were 19 of 25 in the first half.
“We shoot about 10,000 a week, so it should be muscle memory, muscle memory, muscle memory,” coach Angie Malone said.
Getting to the line was one way Kossuth overcame being shorthanded. Starters Reagan Bobo and Zoe Essary – the team’s leading scorer – are out with injuries.
Ava Meeks picked up the scoring slack, notching a game-high 15 points to go along with four steals. She sparked a 15-0 run in the first half, as Kossuth built a 21-8 lead.
Houston (15-15) made a couple of pushes in the second half, but Bailey Holt scored 10 of her 12 points after halftime to help preserve the lead.
“We’ve been working this week with passing the ball really well, working as a team,” said Meeks. “I felt like that’s what helped us is when we passed the ball, and something was coming open. They would get lost.”
Kossuth led 27-18 at halftime despite making just four field goals. Jumpers started falling in the third quarter, and the Lady Aggies finished the game 15 of 29 from the floor.
Houston, meanwhile, struggled everywhere. The Lady Hilltoppers were 19 of 57 from the floor, 1 of 21 from 3-point range, and 8 of 21 from the free- throw line.
“The biggest thing we talked about at halftime is if we just make our layups, we’re probably up 10 points maybe,” Houston coach Chris Pettit said. “We just missed a ton.”
McKayla Crowley and Amber McIntosh scored 10 points each for Houston.
Kossuth will face Senatobia in the quarterfinals.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Houston pulled within 46-39 early in the fourth quarter, but Kossuth went on an 11-2 run.
Point Maker: Meeks made 4 of 7 field goals and 7 of 11 free throws.
Talking Point: “When you ask so much out of them and they keep on giving it to you, that’s all you can ask for.” – Malone