OXFORD – Ole Miss is adding a transfer tight end for the 2020 season.
The Ole Miss Spirit reported Monday that Louisiana-Lafayette’s Chase Rogers, who has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal, will enroll at Ole Miss for the fall semester, which begins next week.
Rogers played high school ball at St. Stanislaus in Bay St. Louis. A three-star recruit, he was rated the No. 30 tight end and the No. 11 player in Mississippi on the 247Sports composite lists.
He was once committed to Tennessee.
While sitting out the 2019 season Rogers will work to heal a stress fracture in his foot.