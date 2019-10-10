Safety C.J. Miller has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal, The Ole Miss Spirit reported.
A third-year sophomore from Powder Springs, Georgia, Miller has not appeared in the last two games after appearing in the first four.
While Miller did not play, freshman Jay Stanley – who did not play in the California game – saw playing time against Alabama two weeks ago and started at strong safety in place of the injured Jonathan Haynes last week against Vanderbilt.
Another freshman, A.J. Finley, has played in every game this season.
Miller was a three-star recruit in the 2017 class. He had offers from Southern Cal, Nebraska and Auburn among others.
Parrish Alford