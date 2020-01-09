Former Ole Miss defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre will be hired for the same position by the University of Memphis according to multiple reports.
MacIntyre gained attention in 2019 for helping Ole Miss improve 81 spots in the rushing defense category of the NCAA statistics. He was not retained at Ole Miss by new coach Lane Kiffin.
He was hired in December of 2018 by former coach Matt Luke after a six-year stint as head coach at Colorado.
MacIntyre had previous rebuilt San Jose State after success as a defensive coordinator at Duke and before that as an NFL assistant.
He joins a Memphis staff under new head coach Ryan Silverfield who was promoted from offensive line coach in mid-December to replace Mike Norvell who left to become head coach at Florida State.
MacIntyre has strong ties in Tennessee but in Nashville not in Memphis.
He played quarterback at Brentwood Academy just outside Nashville when his father, George MacIntyre, was the head coach at Vanderbilt.
MacIntyre still has family in the Nashville area.
This season he was nominated for the Broyles Award which honors the nation’s top assistant coach.
The Rebels currently rank No. 42 nationally against the run. They ranked higher most of the season before allowing 225 yards to LSU and 210 yards to Mississippi State in the final two games.
The Rebels rank No. 11 in the SEC and No. 87 nationally in pass defense efficiency, but rank No. 2 in the SEC in sacks with 2.75 per game and fifth in tackles for loss with 6.1 per game.