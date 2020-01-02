STARKVILLE – Mississippi State officials are said to be entertaining the idea of moving on from Joe Moorhead.
Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger and Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel each tweeted late Thursday evening that MSU might be ready to fire Moorhead after two seasons in Starkville but an official decision had yet to be made.
Both writers cited the fight between teammates Garrett Shrader and Willie Gay Jr. as one of the reasons for the discussion along with other off the field issues and the Bulldogs’ 38-28 loss to Louisville in the Music City Bowl on Monday.
Moorhead has guided MSU to a 14-12 record on the field including a 2-0 mark against Ole Miss in the Battle for the Golden Egg. His 14 victories are the most by any Bulldog coach in his first two seasons since 1941.
However, all eight of Moorhead’s victories in 2018 had to be vacated after 10 football players were reprimanded by the NCAA for academic misconduct involving a former part-time tutor and an online chemistry class.
Those 10 players also served eight-game suspensions this season.
Moorhead’s initial four-year contract was extended following the 2018 season along with a raise. His salary increased from $2.7 million to $3.05 million this fall and is set to make $3.15 million in 2020, $3.25 million in 2021 and $3.35 million in 2022 if he is retained.