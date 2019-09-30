Thumbs Up
The Rebels were much more competitive than in their last two games against Alabama, losses of 66-3 and 62-7.
Alabama gave up the most points it has allowed this season.
Freshman QB John Rhys Plumlee was impressive in his first start.
Thumbs Down
The Rebels were unable to slow down Alabama’s high-powered passing game.
Ole Miss allowed 155 rushing yards, its most in three weeks. Alabama’s top two backs averaged 7.9 and 6 yards per carry, respectively.
Keys To Victory
(Reviewing the scouting report from our GameDay edition)
Pressure Tua
Consistent pressure against Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is easier said than done. The Rebels managed two sacks but only two hurries.
Make plays when they’re there
Ole Miss didn’t do a bad job of this offensively. Plays “weren’t there” a lot of the time. Plumlee did a good job of finding creases in the run game, and later in the day the passing game was more effective.
Embrace the moment
The stage wasn’t too big for Plumlee or other young players. All four Ole Miss touchdowns were scored by freshmen.
MVP
John Rhys Plumlee, the freshman quarterback, had 250 yards of total offense (141 passing, 109 rushing).
When flushed out of the pocket Plumlee, much like Tagovailoa, found the corner and gained positive yards.
Bottom Line
The Rebels were competitive with Alabama for the first time in three years. In this game, that’s enough to continue to sell the message of hope and improvement. It won’t be enough this week against Vanderbilt.
Parrish Alford