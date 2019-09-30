Thumbs Up
Farrod Green had one of his best games with three catches for 69 yards.
The Bulldogs forced four fumbles and recovered three of them.
Thumbs Down
Five players from MSU’s depth chart were again suspended.
It was already 21-0 before the Bulldogs even picked up a first down.
Quarterback Tommy Stevens sustained another injury, this time to his foot.
Linebacker Erroll Thompson was ejected for targeting in the second quarter.
State surrendered 578 yards and eight touchdowns.
Keys To Victory
(Reviewing the scouting report from our GameDay edition)
Be creative
The Bulldogs made a handful of plays on offense but were far too inconsistent. Kylin Hill only had 45 yards on 17 carries.
Get pressure
Coach Joe Moorhead described the pass rush his defense got against Auburn freshman quarterback Bo Nix as, “he had time back there, patting the ball and counting Mississippi’s.” The Bulldogs did have two sacks.
Tackle better
Auburn did pretty much whatever it wanted to on offense and cut through the Bulldogs’ defense like there was nothing to it. The Tigers wideout were wide open more often than not and picking up huge chunks of yardage.
MVP
LB Leo Lewis was tied for the team lead with eight tackles (seven solos) and also added a tackle for loss, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. Lewis hasn’t exactly lived up to his recruiting hype but had a solid outing against Auburn.
Bottom Line
Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose and sometimes you get your butt whipped. In MSU’s case, it was the latter. The Bulldogs had better do some soul searching and a lot of improving during this open week before this season starts to spiral on them.
Logan Lowery