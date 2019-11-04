Thumbs Up
The Ole Miss defense bent but didn’t break. The Rebels allowed more than 500 yards but made key plays to get off the field and give the team a chance to win.
Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee hit some passes late in the fourth quarter, and the Rebels were in position to throw to the end zone for a winning score.
Thumbs Down
The passing game was ineffective for 3½ quarters, and the Rebels were unable to take advantage of defensive stops by getting in the end zone when the game was scoreless.
Keys to Victory
(Reviewing the scouting report from our Game Day edition)
New and improved
The Rebels had two weeks to prepare but really didn’t show anything different offensively.
They were able to limit negative-yardage plays, a stated goal for the week, but weren’t able to execute enough when opportunities were there in the second and third quarters.
Win some one-on-ones
There were a couple of times that receivers were open, but balls weren’t placed where they could be caught. Braylon Sanders made a couple of nice catches on the final drive, one negated by a holding call.
Be disruptive
The Rebels didn’t apply much pressure to Auburn quarterback Bo Nix, who often had time to work through progressions for secondary targets.
MVP
John Rhys Plumlee. The freshman quarterback carried 17 times for 92 yards and a touchdown. He was 11 for 21 passing for 86 yards and an interception.
Bottom Line
The Rebels had a chance to beat the No. 11 team on the road on the game’s final play.
In the end, the teams reverted to who they are. Auburn – which fell one spot to No. 12 on Sunday – won with a defensive play, and Ole Miss is still trying to find a way to win.
Parrish Alford