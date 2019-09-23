Thumbs Up
Freshman QB John Rhys Plumlee sparked the offense in the last 5 minutes and gave the Rebels a chance to win.
Ole Miss held Cal to 60 yards rushing – the third-straight game it’s held an opponent to fewer than 100 yards rushing.
Thumbs Down
Cal was 6 for 12 on third-down conversions but was 4 for 6 on third downs of 9 yards or more.
Chase Garbers averaged 159.3 passing yards a game the first three games of the season but passed for 357 against the Rebels.
The Ole Miss offense bogged down on key drives, and kicker Luke Logan missed two field goals, one from 29 yards.
Keys To Victory
(Reviewing the scouting report from our GameDay edition)
Make the big play
The Rebels didn’t make the big play on offense but gave it up on defense. Ole Miss scored just two touchdowns in six red zone trips.
Win turnover margin
Ole Miss freshman CB Deantre Prince had an interception, the game’s only turnover. The Rebels got three points from it.
Run the football
The Rebels finished with 177 yards on the ground, 69 of that in the last 5-plus minutes after Plumlee entered the game, not enough when the game was being decided.
MVP
John Rhys Plumlee, the freshman running quarterback, carried three times for 53 yards and was 7 for 7 passing for 82 yards in 5-plus minutes of play.
Bottom Line
Cal is an unbeaten (now 4-0) and nationally ranked team, and the Rebels matched up well with the Bears. Ole Miss needs better play in the secondary and more consistent execution on offense and in the kicking game to take the next step.
Parrish Alford