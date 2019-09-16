Thumbs Up
Jace Christmann kicked a 47-yard field goal, which tied a career-long.
The Bulldogs had a four-play, 66-yard touchdown drive despite starting the drive with only 40 seconds remaining before halftime.
MSU had three takeaways, extending its turnover streak to 18 games.
Thumbs Down
Quarterback Tommy Stevens threw two interceptions and fumbled and had to leave the game with stiffness in his right shoulder early in the third quarter.
Eight players on the two-deep depth chart missed the game either to injuries or suspensions.
The Bulldogs’ kickoff team surrendered a 100-yard touchdown return immediately after taking a seven-point lead.
Kansas State’s average field position was its own 41-yard line.
Keys to Victory
(Reviewing the scouting report from our GameDay edition)
Hand it to Hill
Kylin Hill didn’t have the career game that he did against the Wildcats in 2018 but he still eclipsed the 100-yard plateau for the third consecutive game. Hill had 111 yards on 24 carries but was held out of the end zone.
Forget last year
It was apparent that both teams were much different than when they met in Manhattan a year ago. Mississippi State no longer has the No. 1 defense in the nation and Kansas State was much more improved on both sides of the ball under new head coach Chris Klieman.
Move the chains
Eight of the Bulldogs’ 15 drives failed to net a first down. Three of those came on MSU’s final four drives when trying to come from behind.
MVP
WR Osirus Mitchell led the Bulldogs in receptions for the third straight game and has hauled in a touchdown in each of those contests. Mitchell caught five passes for 74 yards against K-State.
Bottom Line
Until Mississippi State gets healthy and has everyone back on the field from suspensions, every week is going to be an adventure.
Logan Lowery