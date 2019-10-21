Thumbs Up
The Bulldogs kept the nation’s No. 1 scoring offense out of the end zone until the final 5:07 of the first half.
C.J. Morgan broke up four passes and Chauncey Rivers had 1.5 sacks.
Thumbs Down
MSU turned the ball over three times and committed 13 penalties for 109 yards.
Starting cornerback Maurice Smitherman was lost for the season with a right leg injury sustained in a non-contact drill in practice last week.
Five key players on the depth chart were suspended.
Keys to Victory
(Reviewing the scouting report from our GameDay edition)
Move chains early
Mississippi State managed one first down on its opening drive before failing on 3rd-and-1 and 4th-and-1 plays. The Bulldogs had three first downs on their second possession and although neither drive produced points, MSU had the ball for 9:41 of the first quarter.
Establish the run
For the third straight contest, the Bulldogs were unable to get Kylin Hill going on the ground. Hill was limited to just 34 yards on 15 carries and has only 92 rushing yards in the past three games combined.
Turnover Burrow
Mississippi State did a decent job getting pressure on LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, sacked him three times and batted down seven passes. But the Bulldogs’ 22-game takeaway streak came to an end on Saturday.
MVP
LB Leo Lewis made seven tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one sack. The sack was his first since the 2017 Egg Bowl.
Bottom Line
MSU held the Tigers below their offensive average but made too many mistakes to pull off an upset. The effort, however, was much better than the previous two losses.
Logan Lowery