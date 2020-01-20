Looking Back: The Bulldogs routed both Missouri (72-45) and Georgia (91-59) at home last week to earn their first two conference victories.
Looking Ahead: MSU closes out its three-game homestand hosting Arkansas on Wednesday at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network. The Bulldogs will then travel to Oklahoma on Saturday at 1 p.m. to participate in the Big 12/ SEC Challenge.
Who's Hot: Reggie Perry provided a double-double in each of State’s wins last week. Perry had 23 points and 10 rebounds against Missouri and followed up with 22 points and 12 boards against Georgia. The sophomore forward has scored over 20-plus points in four of his last six games.
Who's Not: KeyShawn Feazell only logged four minutes last week and failed to score. Feazell hasn’t produced any points since Dec. 18 against Radford.
NET Ranking Watch: State sits 57th overall in the NCAA NET rankings, up 23 spots from last week.
Bottom Line: Mississippi State has a much different outlook than it did a week ago but still has some ground to makeup after losing to New Mexico State and starting SEC play 0-3. The Bulldogs’ victories last week marked the first time they’ve won back-to-back SEC games of 25-plus points in 20 years.
