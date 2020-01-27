Looking Back: The Bulldogs won their third-consecutive conference game at home 77-70 over Arkansas on Tuesday. Robert Woodard II’s last-second jumper didn’t fall as MSU lost 63-62 to Oklahoma in Oklahoma City as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday.
Looking Ahead: The Bulldogs travel to Florida on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN2. State hosts Tennessee on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Who’s Hot: D.J. Stewart Jr. scored 26 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs last week. The redshirt freshman guard has started the last four games and increased his scoring average to 7.9 points per game on the year.
Who’s Not: Abdul Ado played 55 minutes last week and scored just six points on 3 of 9 shooting. The junior center did not get to the free throw line, had four turnovers and only blocked one shot.
NET Rankings Watch: Mississippi State was 48th overall in the NCAA NET rankings on Sunday, up nine spots from last week.
Bottom line: The Bulldogs missed a huge opportunity against Oklahoma on Saturday but are playing a much better brand of basketball over the last two weeks. The NCAA Tournament is still in play provided the team continues to improve.
Logan Lowery