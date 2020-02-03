Looking Back: The Bulldogs won their fourth and fifth consecutive SEC games last week. MSU won 78-71 at Florida and also beat Tennessee at home, 86-73.
Looking Ahead: The Bulldogs travel to No. 13 Kentucky on Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ESPN and host Vanderbilt on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.
Who’s Hot: Reggie Perry averaged 25.5 points and 10 rebounds last week. The sophomore forward scored 27 points and grabbed eight boards against Florida and followed up with 24 points and 12 rebounds against Tennessee.
Who’s Not: Iverson Molinar only played 16 minutes off the bench last week. The freshman guard was 1 of 2 shooting with one turnover and one personal foul.
NET Ranking Watch: Mississippi State sits 39th overall in the NCAA NET rankings, up nine spots from last week.
Bottom Line: State has played itself back into contention for an NCAA Tournament bid over the past three weeks.
Nick Weatherspoon has settled in as a steady point guard for the Bulldogs and is making everyone else around him better by distributing the basketball and minimizing turnovers. D.J. Stewart is also coming into his own and proving to be one of the team’s best players at both ends of the floor.
Logan Lowery