reggie perry auburn 20 (2)

Reggie Perry has had a double-double in two of Mississippi State's first three SEC games. 

 AP Photo | Rogelio V. Solis

Looking Back: The Bulldogs have lost their first three conference contests, starting with an 80-68 setback at home to Auburn. MSU then lost back-to-back games at Alabama 90-69 and also at the buzzer to LSU, 60-59.

Looking Ahead: The Bulldogs are back home this week hosting Missouri on Tuesday at 8 p.m. and Georgia on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Both games will be televised on the SEC Network.

Who’s Hot: Sophomore forward Reggie Perry is averaging 16 points and 10.7 rebounds per game through three conference games.

Who’s Not: Senior guard Tyson Carter has only made 6 of 33 shots from the field (18.2 percent) in league play. Carter was tied for the team lead averaging 15.4 points per game during the non-conference.

NET Ranking: State sits 80th overall in the NCAA NET rankings, up four spots from last week.

Bottom Line: The Bulldogs started 0-2 in SEC play last season and still found a way to reach the NCAA Tournament. Mississippi State had a chance to get back on track with a road win over defending SEC champion LSU on Saturday but got beat at the buzzer, digging the hole even deeper.

logan.lowery@journalinc.com

Twitter: @loganlowery

