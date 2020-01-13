Looking Back: The Bulldogs have lost their first three conference contests, starting with an 80-68 setback at home to Auburn. MSU then lost back-to-back games at Alabama 90-69 and also at the buzzer to LSU, 60-59.
Looking Ahead: The Bulldogs are back home this week hosting Missouri on Tuesday at 8 p.m. and Georgia on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Both games will be televised on the SEC Network.
Who’s Hot: Sophomore forward Reggie Perry is averaging 16 points and 10.7 rebounds per game through three conference games.
Who’s Not: Senior guard Tyson Carter has only made 6 of 33 shots from the field (18.2 percent) in league play. Carter was tied for the team lead averaging 15.4 points per game during the non-conference.
NET Ranking: State sits 80th overall in the NCAA NET rankings, up four spots from last week.
Bottom Line: The Bulldogs started 0-2 in SEC play last season and still found a way to reach the NCAA Tournament. Mississippi State had a chance to get back on track with a road win over defending SEC champion LSU on Saturday but got beat at the buzzer, digging the hole even deeper.