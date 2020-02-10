Looking Back: The Bulldogs saw their five-game SEC winning streak snapped on Tuesday at No. 15 Kentucky. MSU got back into the win column with an 80-70 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday.
Looking Ahead: The Bulldogs face back-to-back road games this week. State travels to Ole Miss on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ESPNU and then trek to Arkansas on Saturday at noon on SEC Network.
Who’s Hot: Reggie Perry had what was considered to be an off-game at Kentucky and still managed 14 points and eight rebounds. He bounced back with 25 points, 11 boards, six assists and four blocks versus Vanderbilt.
Who’s Not: Outside of Tyson Carter, the rest of Mississippi State’s bench contributed just two points and 15 minutes last week. Ben Howland vowed he after the Vandy game the he would utilize his bench more the remainder of the season.
NET Ranking Watch: The Bulldogs were 41st overall in Sunday’s update of the NCAA’s NET rankings, down two spots from last week.
Bottom Line: MSU remains in the mix for the NCAA Tournament but has very little wiggle room from here on out. ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi currently has the Bulldogs as the first team in his “first four out” for the Big Dance.