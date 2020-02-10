Tupelo, MS (38804)

Today

Rain likely. High near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 48F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near an inch.